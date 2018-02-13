JLL features on Ethisphere list of worlds most ethical cos

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Global property consultant JLL today said it has been recognised as one of the worlds most ethical companies by Ethisphere Institute.

US-based JLL, a Fortune 500 company, has been included for the 11th consecutive year on the Ethisphere Institute?s list of the worlds most ethical companies, the company said in a statement.

In 2018, 135 companies have been recognised from 23 countries and 57 industries by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

JLL has nearly 300 corporate offices and operations in over 80 countries with 82,000 global workforce. In 2017, JLL had revenue of USD 7.9 billion.

"Our values of teamwork, ethics and excellence are central to everything we do at JLL," said JLL CEO Christian Ulbrich. JLL India CEO and Country Head Ramesh Nair said a large part of its success in India is based on ethics. PTI MJH ADI BAL