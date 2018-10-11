JLL India Strengthens its Capital Markets Business, Appoints Industry Leader Chirag Agrawal as Head of Investment Banking

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 11, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Reinforces the Firm's Unique Value Proposition at the Top end of Real Estate Investment Banking services JLL, India's leading real estate professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Chirag Agrawal as the Managing Director & Head of Investment Banking in its Capital Markets team. Based in Mumbai, Chirag will be responsible for the Firm's Central Capital Markets Businesses, grouped under its Investment Banking Core such as Cross Border Capital, Equity & Debt Advisory, Mid-markets, Alternatives, Retail Capital Markets and Industrial Capital Markets. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678101/JLL_Logo.jpg )Chirag will report to Ramesh Nair, CEO & Country Head, JLL India, and his appointment is effective 10 Oct 2018. He will also be part of JLL's India Leadership Council (ILC) and the India Capital Markets Board. Chirag's appointment demonstrates the Firm's focus on getting on board senior industry talent in order to offer integrated real estate focussed investment banking services such as mergers & acquisitions, private equity placements, REIT advisory, debt syndication and fund raising across a broad spectrum of clients.A seasoned M&A and corporate finance specialist, Chirag has over 18 years of experience in investment banking. He has led and driven numerous large scale cross-border M&As, strategic advisory, and equity & debt financing mandates totalling US$20 billion. These assignments have spanned across industrials, infrastructure, oil & gas, consumer retail and more for Indian and global institutions. Chirag has also advised financial sponsors on investment opportunities, and monetization / IPO / joint ventures for their portfolio companies.In his previous roles, Chirag was a founding member of teams which set up investment banking platforms for Jefferies and Goldman Sachs in India. He has been particularly successful in establishing the Jefferies India franchise by driving significant relationships with the India Inc C-suite, Government & Regulatory bodies. Earlier in his career, he worked in the investment banking divisions at Deutsche Bank, Dresdner Kleinwort and JM Morgan Stanley. Chirag is a Masters in Finance from the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE).Welcoming Chirag on board, Ramesh said, "Chirag's experience in developing long-term strategic relationships with major Indian and global clients, blended with his incisive business acumen will undoubtedly be an invaluable asset to our existing Investment Banking core team. His joining JLL imparts us with a highly strategic investment banking approach, strengthens our differentiated value proposition at the top-end of real estate investment banking, at par with large full service investment banks, as well as reinforces our recognised capabilities in structuring and serving the strategic and financing needs of our clients, towards executing a variety of capital markets transactions.""The realty sector in India is witnessing interesting times across different asset classes. I look forward to being part of an exceptional and talented team at JLL India and work closely with stakeholders across varied businesses. My priority and focus will be to ensure JLL's Investment Banking Franchisebuilds significant scale and size by broadening and deepening its client base, exploring newer and innovative capital raising instruments, and above all developing a comprehensive range of corporate finance solutions to help our clients achieve their ambitions," said Chirag.Buoyed by rising demand and strong investor appetite, the last five years has witnessed significant institutional investments flowing into the domestic real estate sector. According to JLL data, institutional investments in India's realty sector has nearly tripled to around $16 billion during 2014-17 compared to $6.1 billion in the previous four year period. In the first half of 2018, the total volume of investment in real estate has been a little over $3.5 billion, bulk of which was in the IT & commercial sector. This is significant considering that the size of the Indian real estate sector is projected to touch $180 billion by 2020.Chirag's appointment is in line with strategic leadership hiring done by the Firm over the last 18 months. These appointments also include some of the existing senior management being elevated to new roles with wider remits, as well as inducting talent from varied industries - all of which are aligned to JLL's 'Beyond' strategy to achieve its next phase of growth in the country.About JLL India: JLL is India's premier and largest professional services firm specializing in real estate. With unaudited revenues at INR 3,400 crores for FY 2017-18, the Firm has grown from strength to strength over the last 20 years in the country. JLL India has an extensive geographic footprint across 10 major cities (Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi and Coimbatore), presence in over 130 tier 2 &3 locations with cumulative strength of over 10,000 staff. It provides investors, developers, local corporates and multinational companies with a comprehensive range of services. This includes research, strategic advisory & consultancy, capital markets, transaction management, project & development services, integrated facilities management and property & asset management. These services cover various asset classes such as commercial, residential, industrial, retail, warehouse and logistics, hospitality, healthcare, senior living and education.JLL India won the Five-Star Award for Best Property Consultancy at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific 2018 -19. The Firm is also recognised amongst the Top 100 Best Places to Work in India for two consecutive years in 2017 & 2018 in the annual survey of 'India's Best Companies to Work For' - a joint study conducted by Great Place to Work and The Economic Times. It has also been acknowledged as 'Property Consultant of the Decade' at the 10th CNBC-Awaaz Real Estate Awards 2015. For further information, please visit http://www.jll.co.in.