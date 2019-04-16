JLL is Among India's Best Companies to Work for: Great Place to Work� Survey 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 16, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The annual survey acknowledges JLL's employee-centric policy and ethical practices for the third consecutive year In recognition of the various employee initiatives taken by the company, Great Place to Work (GPTW) has certified JLL as one of India's 'Best Companies to Work For'.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/678101/JLL_Logo.jpg)The annual survey, conducted in association with The Economic Times, is now in its 11th year in India. It recognizes companies on numerous parameters to arrive at the coveted list of companies that provide an enabling environment of sustenance, growth, engagement and work-life balance to its employees.Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head, JLL India, said, "JLL has progressively grown into a delightful, and high-performing workplace, where people inspire each other to do their best and continue to challenge their mettle for the best output. Walking through the bays, one can feel the vibes of healthy collaboration and self-motivation prevailing across levels - all of which makes our teams feel valued and important about working at the Firm. Since JLL's enriched culture thrives on a diverse and happy talent pool, having been recognised as one of the Best Workplaces in India 2019 for the third year in a row by Great Place to Work, is certainly a valued re-affirmation that we have a talent for nurturing talent."The certification highlights the strong commitment towards quality and the rich culture, values and ethics within the Firm.Tanvi Choksi, Head Human Resources, JLL India, said, "GPTW helps us reinforce our leadership position in the IPC industry and beyond. JLL is an employer of choice and GPTW's recognition helps us communicate this assertively to our talent pool. Given our focus on the diverse talent, this certification will further help us achieve our 3G diversity objective - Gender, Generation and Geography.""The evaluation has helped us further improve our HR practices whilst benchmarking them against the best. It has also helped us understand the strength of our employee engagement - a key focus area for us, given that more than 75% of our employees are based out of client locations," added Choksi.JLL, a global firm, is committed to client and employee benefits at all time. Proud of being a 250-year-old firm with a global presence, the company has spent over two successful decades in India. The period has made the Firm the most profitable property consultancy in the country. And GPTW certification highlights the role of its employees' efforts in making the company a premier amongst its peers.About JLL India JLL is India's premier and largest professional services firm specialising in real estate. With an estimated revenue for FY 2018-19 expected to be approx. INR 4,000 crore, the Firm is growing from strength to strength in India for the past two decades. JLL India has an extensive presence across 10 major cities (Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi and Coimbatore) and over 130 tier II & III markets with a cumulative strength of close to 11,000 professionals.The Firm provides investors, developers, local corporates and multinational companies with a comprehensive range of services. This includes leasing, capital markets, research & advisory, transaction management, project development, facility management and property & asset management. These services cover various asset classes such as commercial, residential, industrial, retail, warehouse and logistics, hospitality, healthcare, senior living and education.JLL has been named one of 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies for 12th year. It won the Five Star Award for 'Best Property Consultancy at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific 2018 -19. The Firm was also recognised amongst the 'Top 100 Best Places to Work in India' in 2017 & 2018 in the annual survey conducted by Great Place to Work and The Economic Times. It has also been acknowledged as 'Property Consultant of the Decade' at the 10th CNBC-Awaaz Real Estate Awards 2015. For further information, please visit jll.co.inSource: JLL India PWRPWR