JLL Launches Global Centre for Technology, Data and Information Management in Bangalore

JLL today launched its global Centre of Expertise ('CoE') for Technology, Data & Information Management. This state-of-the-art facility is focused on harnessing emerging technologies and developing new solutions for JLL and its clients. As India's first global centre for property technology ('PropTech'), the CoE will set new standards of innovation for the commercial real estate industry. Spread over 20,000 sq.ft. at Prestige Trade Towers in Bangalore, the CoE will open with 170 (and growing) highly skilled tech experts working together to provide a single data, engineering and support platform to JLL and its clients globally.More importantly, the CoE will drive rapid iterative innovation, aiming to set new standards for the commercial real estate industry. This includes experimenting with data and technology design, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality and other emerging technologies to help JLL's clients to make smarter decisions about real estate.The CoE will also collaborate with other technology partners to prototype and fast track new solutions and ideas.Anthony Couse, CEO, JLL Asia Pacific, says: "The real estate industry is faced with a tremendous opportunity for digitisation. Technology and data will revolutionise the way we do business, and JLL wants to be at the forefront of this digital transformation. Now with a single, global technology platform and best-in-class tech talent on our side, we are one step closer to realising our ambition as the technology leader in the real estate industry."Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head, JLL India, says: "PropTech is an emerging concept in India, with ample opportunity for growth. Locating our Global Centre of Expertise in Bangalore allows us to be at the heart of innovation and disruption. We are excited to usher in a new age of transformation by leveraging PropTech to help solve our clients' problems, make smarter decisions and simplify lives."George Thomas, CIO, JLL Asia Pacific, says: "Today we take a big step forward towards our digital ambitions. Our talented colleagues located in Bangalore, India will support our businesses to deliver an end-to-end digital experience, underpinned by a modern data and technology platform that will leverage JLL's deep knowledge-base to enable unique data insights and advanced digital solutions for our clients. Aligned to our technology and data executive management team at JLL, the CoE will also serve as a liquid lab to architect, build and test advanced digital products to support our clients, as well as our firm." The new workplace features an open, collaborative design, catering to the varied workflows of each employee, including focus pods, collaboration lounges and relaxation spaces. The centre also integrates smart technology such as Cave Automatic Virtual Environment (CAVE) projections, allowing teams to utilise the immersive virtual reality environment for research, design or analysis. Wellness was another key consideration and the space was designed to meet the WELL Gold standard for the highest levels of health and safety in a workplace.The inauguration of the CoE is the latest in JLL's ongoing digital transformation, alongside strategic acquisitions, appointment of Silicon Valley leader Vinay Goel as Chief Digital Product Officer and launching JLL Spark, a global division dedicated to identifying and delivering new technology-driven real estate service offerings. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.About JLL India: JLL is India's premier and largest professional services firm specializing in real estate. With audited revenues at over INR 3,400 crores for FY 2017-18, the Firm has grown from strength to strength over the last 20 years in the country. JLL India has an extensive geographic footprint across 10 major cities (Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi and Coimbatore), presence in over 130 tier II & III locations with cumulative strength of over 10,000 staff. It provides investors, developers, local corporates and multinational companies with a comprehensive range of services. This includes research, strategic advisory & consultancy, capital markets, transaction management, project & development services, integrated facilities management and property & asset management. JLL India won the Five-Star Award for Best Property Consultancy at the International Property Awards Asia Pacific 2018 -19. The Firm is also recognised amongst the Top 100 Best Places to Work in India for two consecutive years in 2017 & 2018 in the annual survey of 'India's Best Companies to Work For' - a joint study conducted by Great Place to Work and The Economic Times. It has also been acknowledged as 'Property Consultant of the Decade' at the 10th CNBC-Awaaz Real Estate Awards 2015.