JLR April sales down 13.3 pc at 39,185 units

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover Friday reported 13.3 per cent decline in total retail sales at 39,185 units in April. Sales of Land Rover during the month stood at 27,723 units, down 13.1 per cent year-on-year, the company said in a statement. Jaguar sales were at 11,462 units, down 13.7 per cent, it added. Retail sales were up again in the UK (12.1 per cent) and in North America (9.6 per cent), but were offset by lower sales in China (down 45.7 per cent) and in overseas markets (down 22.3 per cent) with retails in Europe also down by 5.5 per cent, it added. "Although this was a tough month for us due to continuing pressures in China, we are delighted to see good growth in the UK and the US. Once again we strongly outperformed the UK market and the US marked its best ever April sales," Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said. PTI RKL DRR