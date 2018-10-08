JLR global sales decline 12.3% in Sept

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported 12.3 per cent decline in global sales at 57,114 units in September, hit by lower demand in China, the auto major said. The company's sales in China declined by 46.2 per cent during September as compared to the same month last year as ongoing market uncertainty resulting from import duty changes and continued trade tensions held back consumer demand.Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in September were at 19,146 units, an increase of 4.4 per cent over September 2017, the company said in a statement.Land Rover range posted sales of 37,968 units in the month, down 18.8 per cent, it added."As a business we are continuing to experience challenging conditions in some of our key markets," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.Customer demand in China has struggled to recover following changes in import tariffs in July and intensifying competition on price, while ongoing global negotiations on potential trade agreements have dampened purchase considerations, he added. PTI MSS MR