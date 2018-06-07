JLR global sales increase 6.1% in May

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported 6.1 per cent increase in global sales at 48,281 units in May, driven by introduction of new models including the Range Rover Velar across markets.

Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in May were at 14,507 units, an increase of 6.6 per cent over May 2017, the company said in a statement.

Land Rover range posted sales of 33,774 units in the month, up 6 per cent, it added.

"Strong demand for Land Rover vehicles drove our performance in May particularly in the US and UK. The new, award winning Range Rover Velar was an important contributor," JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.

Also, the latest Range Rover and Range Rover Sport models, including plug-in hybrid options, have been performing particularly well in key markets, he added.

The company also expects strong demand for Jaguar I-PACE with deliveries starting this summer, Brautigam said.

"Sales for the Jaguar E-PACE also continue to ramp up and we look forward to retails of this compact SUV beginning in China in August," he added.

Terming China as a key market for the company, Brautigam said JLR welcomes the reduction in import tariffs announced in May.

"Although there has been an initial drop in sales as customers weigh up what it means for them, all indications are that this will be temporary and the move mid-term will further strengthen demand," he added. PTI MSS ANS