JLR India to hike prices on select models from April

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Jaguar Land Rover India Tuesday said it will increase prices of select products by up to 4 per cent with effect from April 1. The company, however, did not specify which models will be affected by the price hike. "This increase in price is purely inflationary and we are certain that the two global iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover, will continue to attract existing and new customers," Jaguar Land Rover India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement. JLR India's products under the two brands Jaguar and Land Rover ranges from Jaguar XE with price starting at Rs 40.61 lakh to Range Rover tagged at Rs 1.79 crore. Last week, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) had also announced that it would increase prices of some of its products from next month in order to offset rise in input cost. TKM, however, did not disclose the quantum of hike and the models that would become costlier. PTI RKL DRR