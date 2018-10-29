JLR launches locally-made petrol variant of F-Pace at Rs 63.17 lakh

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Monday rolled out its locally-manufactured petrol version of SUV F-PACE in India priced at Rs 63.17 Lakh (ex-showroom). "With the launch of the locally-manufactured Ingenium petrol derivative of the F-PACE, the appeal of our first Jaguar SUV is further enhanced," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement. The latest edition of Jaguar F-PACE comes with a range of features including park assist, lane keep assist, cabin air ionisation, driver condition monitor among others. It is powered by a two-litre turbo charged Ingenium petrol engine. The Jaguar range in India includes XE, XF, F-PACE, XJ and F-TYPE. These models are sold through 27 outlets across the country. PTI MSS SHWANS