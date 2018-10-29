scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

JLR launches locally-made petrol variant of F-Pace at Rs 63.17 lakh

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Monday rolled out its locally-manufactured petrol version of SUV F-PACE in India priced at Rs 63.17 Lakh (ex-showroom). "With the launch of the locally-manufactured Ingenium petrol derivative of the F-PACE, the appeal of our first Jaguar SUV is further enhanced," JLR India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement. The latest edition of Jaguar F-PACE comes with a range of features including park assist, lane keep assist, cabin air ionisation, driver condition monitor among others. It is powered by a two-litre turbo charged Ingenium petrol engine. The Jaguar range in India includes XE, XF, F-PACE, XJ and F-TYPE. These models are sold through 27 outlets across the country. PTI MSS SHWANS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos