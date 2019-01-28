JLR launches new Discovery Sport Landmark Edition at Rs 53.77 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover Monday launched its 2019 edition of Land Rover Discovery Sport Landmark Edition in India priced at Rs 53.77 lakh (ex-showroom).The Landmark Edition is powered by the 2-litre Ingenium diesel, Jaguar Land Rover India said in a statement.It comes with new features such as Carpathian Grey contrast roof and sporty bumper."This special edition variant introduces remarkable features to the vehicle that fortify its exceptional capability, versatility and spirit of adventure," Jaguar Land Rover India President & Managing Direct Rohit Suri said in a statement. PTI RKL BALBAL