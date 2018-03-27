JLR launches Range Rover Evoque Convertible at Rs 69.53 lakh

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover India today launched Range Rover Evoque Convertible priced at Rs 69.53 lakh, ex-showroom. The new luxury convertible SUV is powered by a 2 litre Ingenium petrol engine with a compact 9-speed automatic transmission, the company said in a statement. JLR India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said: "We are excited to launch Indias first luxury SUV convertible today... It adds another dimension to the Land Rover family, further enhancing its desirability and appeal." Evoque Convertible combines the bold design and refinement of Evoque with a sophisticated folding roof, he added. The new model has features such as the All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) system which enables drivers to set and maintain a steady speed in challenging conditions, the company said. Besides, it is also equipped with surround camera system that uses cameras placed around the vehicle to offer a near-360 degrees view. PTI RKL SA