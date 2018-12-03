JLR launches special edition XJ50 priced at Rs 1.11 cr

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover Monday launched a special edition of its Jaguar XJ model for Rs 1.11 crore in India to commemorate 50 years of the company's flagship luxury saloon. The special edition, XJ50 will be available in long wheelbase with 3 litre diesel engine option, the company said in a statement.Commenting on the launch, Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said, "The Jaguar XJ has always been the epitome of Jaguar's focus on luxury and excellence. With the XJ50, we have raised the bar once again, paying homage to one of the worlds most stylish sporting saloons."Among other features, the anniversary edition will have unique intaglio branding and XJ50-badged illuminated treadplates, alongside anodised gearshift paddles and bright metal pedals. PTI RKL RUJ ANS