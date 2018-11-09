JLR October sales down 4.6% at 44,282 units in October

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover Friday reported 4.6 per cent decline in total retail sales at 44,282 units in October. Sales in China decreased by 49 per cent as market conditions remained challenging amid tariff changes and continued trade tensions with the US, which are impacting consumer confidence and automotive purchases, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. Retail sales rose significantly in the UK by 46.9 per cent and North America by 24.1 per cent on the back of newer models -- Jaguar I-PACE and E-PACE and refreshed Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, it added. During the month, Jaguar retail sales were 13,764 units, up 11.6 per cent, driven by the EPACE and I-PACE as well as the long wheel base XEL from the company's Chinese joint venture, JLR said. On the other hand, Land Rover retailed 30,518 units in October, down 10.5 per cent as increased sales of refreshed Range Rover and Range Rover Sport as well as the Velar were offset by lower sales of the Evoque and Discovery Sport, primarily in China, it added. Commenting on the sales performance, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said,"We continue to face challenges in some markets, notably China. "Despite this, we saw a strong performance in the UK and North America, which is a testament to our customers loyalty to our brands and the positive response of new customers to our evolving product line-up." PTI RKL RKL SHW ADIADI