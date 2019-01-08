JLR sales up 16.23% at 4,596 units in India in 2018

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover Tuesday reported 16.23 per cent increase in its sales in India at 4,596 units in 2018.The company had sold 3,954 units in 2017, Jaguar Land Rover India said in a statement.The sales achieved in 2018 was the highest calendar year volume to date for the company. These were driven by models such as Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE, XE and XF, it added. Commenting on the sales performance, Jaguar Land Rover India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said, the auto industry faced strong headwinds in 2018, especially in the second half with tight liquidity conditions, increased upfront insurance costs and increased lending rates. "Despite that, the growth of Jaguar Land Rover in India has been very encouraging for us and we continue to focus on strong product launches and an ever-improving customer experience in 2019 for the two iconic brands, Jaguar and Land Rover," he added.In 2018, the company had introduced over 10 new products, including the Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque Convertible, Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport and Jaguar F-PACE in 2-litre petrol. PTI RKL ANSANS