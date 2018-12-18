JMC mayor meets Governor, shares action plan to make Jammu clean and green

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta Tuesday met Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik here and briefed him about his action plan to make the city "clean and green".This was his first meeting with the governor after being elected mayor of the JMC on November 15.Gupta, a senior BJP leader, won in the Urban Local Bodies elections held in the state after a gap of 13 years.He called on Malik at the Raj Bhavan and shared with him his action plan to make Jammu "clean and green", besides ensuring round the clock provision of basic civic amenities to the people, an official spokesman said.He said the governor stressed on ensuring cleanliness in the city and directed Gupta to take steps in making Jammu beautiful and pollution free. PTI TAS AD AD ANBANB