JMC Projects secures new orders worth Rs 547 crore

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) JMC Projects (India) Tuesday said it has won contracts worth Rs 547 crore for water pipeline, residential and commercial projects. The company, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is into civil engineering, and engineering, procurement and construction works. "JMC...has secured new orders of Rs 547 crore," it said in a statement. The orders include a water pipeline project of Rs 315 crore and residential and commercial projects worth Rs 232 crore, the company said. "These new orders along with earlier orders announced during the year, reaffirm our commitment to deliver sustainable and profitable growth going ahead. We remain confident to deliver on our guidance for financial year 2018-19," JMC Projects CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi said. PTI NAM RVKRVK

