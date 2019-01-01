JMC to induct ragpickers for removal of reusable non-biodegradable material

Jammu, Jan 1 (PTI) The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) is all set to induct ragpickers for removal of reusable non-biodegradable material at the landfill site in the city, officials said Tuesday.JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta, who is leading from the front to ensure "clean and green Jammu", has passed these directions to top officials of the corporation here.Instructions were also imparted to induct and increase the strength of rag pickers on the sites to facilitate removal of reusable non-bio degradable material as to reduce the quantity of garbage to be handled at the landfill site in Jammu city, JMC officials said.The mayor, who visited garbage dumping site at Kot Bhalwal in the outskirts of the city Tuesday, instructed the site in charge to construct temporary sheds to provide shelter and facilities like water, electricity for the rag pickers and ensure that they take proper safety precautions like wearing mask, gloves and caps while handling garbage at the site.On spot instructions were given to the engineering wing to secure the land by fencing the whole boundary to avoid against possible encroachment, they said.Gupta also planted a trees and directed Officers of JMC for undertaking extensive plantation along the periphery of the dumping site to beautify the site. PTI AB DPBDPB