JMI to start admission process from March 14

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will start admission process for 2019-20 academic session from March 14 and four new programmes will be started. The university will start the admission process for Ph.D/ MPhil, postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma/certificate programmes (except BTech and B.Arch). Online admission forms and e-prospectus shall be available from March 14 to April 12, the varsity said in an official release issued here. Three new programmes in self-financing mode are being started by the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management. These are MBA (Tourism and Travel), Master of Hotel Management (MHM) and Diploma in Food and Beverages Services, it said. A new programme -- MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) in self-financing mode -- is also being started in the Centre for Management Studies (CMS), the release added.