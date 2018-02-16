JNPT eyeing idle assets nearby to scale up capacity

Navi Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) The nations largest port JNPT is planning to takeover the idle port assets in its close vicinity which are struggling to takeoff, as it tries to expand into newer cargo categories beyond its stronghold of containers, a top government official said.

"This port was thought of as a satellite port to the Mumbai Port, But now time has come that we have to think of satellite port to this port as well," shipping secretary Gopal Krishna told reporters here today.

He mentioned two projects -Revas and Vijaydurg-- which are under consideration apart from three others, that can be taken over from concessionaires who had bagged the project in the past.

The Revas port project is promoted by largest corporate Reliance Industries, while the Vijaydurg port in south Konkan, which is located in close proximity to the Rs 1.5-trillion mega refinery, was promoted by a company run by politician-turned media entrepreneur Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Asserting that JNPT is a financially-strong port, he said the ministry has undertaken feasibility studies for the assets and will be taking a decision accordingly.

It can be noted that the JNPT has already announced a slew of projects including the multi-thousand crore terminal at Wadhavan off the Dahanu coast to be built by deep-sea land reclaiming and dry ports in four locations of Maharashtra.

JNPT acting chairman Neeraj Bansal mentioned the countrys largest container port is keen on handling liquid and polluting bulk cargo in the future due to requirements of the country or the locality.

Krishna said the government is cognizant of ports requiring large investments and is committed to do so.

"There are studies which we are doing in collaboration with some financial institutions. Once the results of the studies will come, then we will assess whether it is a good proposal or not. Everything has to be weighed in terms of its financial and technical viabilities," he said.

He seemed to suggest that the progress on Wadhavan has not been satisfactory as the port is facing resistance from the locals, difficulties in getting green clearances and also facing trouble because it is located in close vicinity of strategic installations.

The secretary, however, said the port is moving ahead with the DPR (detailed project report) for the project.

Krishna said the ministry continues to be in talks with railways for having the Indore-Manmad railway line which can help in getting local produce to the export market.

Bansal said the JNPT is also carrying out works of over Rs 2,000 crore on the dry ports front and will be coming out with some results soon.

Progress on the Sittwe port project in Myanmar is hindered by concerns on connectivity from Indian soil, he said, adding a road will be built from Manipur for the same.