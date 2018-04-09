JNPT to roll out direct port delivery solution next month

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) To ensure faster cargo movement, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) will roll out direct port delivery (DPD) solution by May, a move that will benefit 1,600 importers, the government said today.

Four logistics companies have already won the bid for five routes, it said.

"The JNPT has been working on an innovative transport solution to achieve seamless and faster movement of cargo from the port to respective destinations through DPD.

"Four successful bidders have won the mandate for five routes - from JNPT to Gujarat, to Goa and Bengaluru, to Nashik, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Indore and Hyderabad, to Ahmednagar and to local regions in and around Mumbai," Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.

A meeting of these bidders was held at JNPT last week to take stock of the preparedness for the roll out of the new system from May 2018, it said.

DPD is increasingly being accepted as the optimal way of transporting cargo directly from the port to the importers and accounts for close to 39 per cent of the total cargo traffic from JNPT at present, the government said.

"About 1,600 importers who have opted for DPD mode of transport will benefit from this process," the statement said, adding that an exporter or importer will be able to book his cargo sitting in his office through a technology backed platform.

This new transport solution will promote easy co-ordination between port and customers, end to end delivery, faster evacuation of containers from the Port area, 24X7 Vehicle tracking, Container tracking through mobile and 24x7 Customer service, it added. PTI NAM NAM BAL BAL