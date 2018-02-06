JNPTs cargo handling up 13% in January

Mumbai, Feb 6 (PTI) Countrys largest container port JNPT witnessed a 13 per cent growth in cargo handling to 4.18 lakh standard units in January, the highest ever in a month.

Among the terminals, JNPCT handled 1.12 lakh containers, APM did 1.90 lakh TEUs, DP World (comprising NSICT and NSIGT) handled 1.15 lakh TEUs, it said.

The share of the direct port delivery for imports increased to 37.26 per cent, it said. ******* Essar Ports Q3 handled cargo grows 11% *

The Ruias-owned Essar Ports today said its cargo handling for the December quarter has risen 11 per cent to 9.16 million tonnes across its terminals at four locations in the country.

The port, which commissioned a 20 MT per annum terminal at Salaya and also the countrys largest ship loader at Vishakhapatnam, attributed the cargo increase to higher iron ore and coal transportation.

The non-Essar group cargo accounted for 16 per cent of the overall cargo handling for the first nine months of the fiscal, it said in the statement.

In the nine-month period, it has witnessed a 16 per cent growth to 26.50 million tonnes, it said. *********** RBL Bank to provide funding and mentorship to startups *

Small sized private sector lender RBL Bank today said it has tied up with the commerce ministry to provide funding and mentorship support to 20 start-ups.

Infinit20 is a three month intensive programme launched as part of the tie-up where the lender will provide funding and mentorship opportunities in the early stages of the journey for start-ups, it said in a statement.

It, however, did not disclose if the bank has earmarked a dedicated fund for the purpose, as some peers have done.

Executive director Rajeev Ahuja said the bank has already partnered with 1,000 startups for a variety of services. *********** TechM ties up with Vmware *

Fifth biggest software exporter Tech Mahindra today said it will be collaborating with Vmware to drive telco network and service transformation.

The two companies have stitched a Go-To-Market partnership to include network functions virtualisation as well, it said in a statement.

"This strategic partnership brings together Tech Mahindra?s Digital Transformation expertise and VMware?s innovative cloud computing and network virtualization portfolio," the software companys president for communications business Manish Vyas said.

This will help address emerging tech areas such as 5G, Internet of Things, rich multimedia and vCPE, he said. ************** CleanMax Solar sets up 600 KW rooftop plant in Pune *

Solar solutions provider CleanMax Solar today said it has installed 600 kW rooftop solar plant for rail and commercial vehicles manufacturer Knorr-Bremse Systems facility in Pune.

The plant is estimated to produce 8.7 lac units of solar electricity and abate 600 tonnes of carbon dioxide per annum and meet 30 per cent of the facilitys electricity requirement, the company said in a statement issued here. PTI AA PSK DSK DSK