JNU accuses some students of forcibly entering library with personal books

/R New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University accused some students of forcibly entering the library with personal books, which, according to the varsity, is against the rules, even as the students' union maintained that they peacefully reclaimed the library. The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union had protested on Wednesday against the library fund cuts and closing of one of the reading halls of the library. The executive council meeting was held on November 20 and it took a decision to temporarily close one reading room in Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library in view of the potential safety and security hazards, JNU registrar Pramod Kumar said. "This decision was taken on the basis of the information that this room has only one door for entry and exit which is very narrow and no more than one person can enter/exit at a time. "When this room was temporarily closed due to safety concerns to the library users, some students began a misinformation campaign stating that the university has withdrawn reading room facility to the students which is a blatant lie," he said. Another "canard" that has been in circulation is that the JNU Library budget has been drastically cut by the administration, but no decision has been taken to curtail the annual budget of the library, he added. "Some students in the afternoon of December 13, manhandled the security personnel at the library gate and forcibly entered the library with personal books. This is not only violation of rules, but also this incident may have led to loss/damage of library property," Kumar alleged.Manhandling of security guards who were diligently performing their duties is highly condemnable, he said, adding an inquiry will be constituted and appropriate action will be taken against such students as per university rules."Closing of one room is only a temporary measure and all other facilities, including the reading rooms, are available for the use of JNU students and research scholars. The JNU administration has taken the step keeping in mind the utmost need to provide safety and security to the library users," he added. Meanwhile, the JNUSU alleged that the JNU Security placed guards in numbers to stop students wanting to read and take their personal books in library hall. "JNUSU along with JNU students requested security not to hamper aspirations of students to learn and study as JNU like universities are for everyone to read. JNUSU likes to salute the spirit of each and every student who peacefully reclaimed the library from this fascist ideology and read the book, 'The Resistible Rise of Adolf Hitler: A View from Modi's India', by Arindam Sen in central hall of B R Ambedkar," the JNUSU added.JNUSU condemned the administration's "lies" and demanded that the vice-chancellor to come clean on library finances and why the JNU administration is afraid to allow personal books inside library which were allowed previously, they said. PTI SLBHMB