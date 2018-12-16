JNU admin accuses teachers association, students union of running misinformation campaign

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Sunday accused the teachers association and students union of running a misinformation campaign and making allegations "without credible evidence" against it.The administration urged the JNU community to refrain from believing "politically motivated statements".JNUTA has been violating the established rules and regulations of the university and issuing press releases with false information, said JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar.The teachers association and the administration have been at loggerheads as JNUTA members are not in agreement with implementation of compulsory attendance. JNUTA has claimed that teachers are being denied leaves."Implementation of attendance rules is challenged by invoking emotions against the administration. Most of the leaves of faculty members are sanctioned by chairpersons and deans and only duty leave applications for foreign travel and leave applied by deans need the approval of the vice chancellor/rector," Kumar said.He said the agitators against the attendance rule staging protests at legally prohibited areas on the campus and not at the designated place for demonstration Sabarmathi Ground. He also said allegations are being made without credible evidence. "Accusations against the administration for alleged massive cut in the library budget are a glaring example." The JNU students' union protested on Wednesday against the library fund cuts and closing of one of the reading halls of the library. The union has accused the administration of cutting down library funds from Rs 8 crore to Rs 1.7 crore. PTI SLB ABHABH