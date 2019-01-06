JNU admin criticises students union for calling two-day strike

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration criticised the students' union for calling a two-day strike to protest against the varsity for allegedly spending nearly Rs 13 lakh to host spiritual gurus Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Sadhguru. It is surprising that office bearers of yet-to-be-notified JNUSU have been spreading motivated misinformation on the social media questioning the wisdom of the university to invite two spiritual leaders and promoters of social harmony and peace, said the varsity's registrar. "It is most surprising that such concerns were never raised when previous administrations also invited similar great spiritual leaders to speak and interact with the members of the JNU community. The arithmetic of the complainants is also questionable when innumerable students and faculty participate in such events," he said in a statement. In fact, the amount of money that the university spends as part of holding elections for JNUSU office bearers and hostel nights every year is never questioned, he added. PTI SLB SLB INDIND