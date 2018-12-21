JNU issues show cause notices to 27 teachers for participating in hunger strike last month

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has issued show cause notices to its 27 teachers for participating in a hunger strike last month against the varsity's directives on rescheduling the academic calendar and compliance of faculty attendance, sources said Friday.JNUTA president Atul Sood and secretary Avinash Kumar are among those who have received the show cause notices on December 19, they said. The teachers have been given one week's time to explain their position, "failing which it will be presumed that they have nothing to say in their defence and disciplinary action under the admissible rules will be initiated against them", they added. In the show cause notices, the varsity said the JNUTA were given an opportunity to "send two representatives or office-bearers to discuss the issues with the rectors, registrar and concerned officers of the university".Through a circular issued on November 25, request was made not to hold protests or hunger strike at the JNU's administrative block and attention was also invited towards Rule M-7(6) of the Academic Rules and Regulations of the university to honour the Delhi High Court's directions which prohibit hunger strikes, dharnas within 100 meters from the administrative block and academic complexes."It was also informed that in case the protest is undertaken within 100 meters of the administrative block and academic complexes, appropriate action will be taken as per the University Rules and Regulations," the notice said.It said despite the circular, some teachers came to the administrative block and participated in the 24-hour-long mass protest on November 26 which was in clear violation of the rules and regulations of the JNU and also contempt of the directions of the Delhi High Court. Kumar said they are preparing a reply to the show cause notices."The administration claims that teachers have violated Regulation M7, but it does not apply to the teachers," the JNUTA secretary said.The varsity administration and the Jawaharlal Nehru teachers' Association have been at loggerheads over the issue of compulsory attendance for teachers. The teachers have said punitive actions have been initiated against them for failing to adhere to attendance rules with their leaves being cancelled or denied, while the varsity administration has accused them of feeding "misinformation" to the media. PTI SLB KJKJ