JNU mulls diploma course on Ambedkar

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University is mulling an online diploma course on B R Ambedkar's principles and his contribution to socio-economic development of the country in collaboration with the Dr Ambedkar International Centre (DAIC), officials said.Vice Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, M Jagadesh Kumar presented the proposal at the signing of an MoU between the university and the DAIC on Friday.The six-month online diploma course would be initiated through the recently set up special centre for e-learning, as a part of which the institute aims to offer certificate, and degree programmes in an online format on different subjects.The DAIC under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Friday inked an agreement with the JNU to facilitate and enhance research activities and policy formulation aimed at socio-economic transformation and sustainable development.If the proposal gets a green light, it would be initiated under MOU."I have made the proposal to Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot and he is very positive about it," Kumar said.The aim is to take the ideas, thoughts of Ambedkar, on social equality, women empowerment to masses through a structured curriculum.The MoU was signed by JNU vice-chancellor and Director of DAIC Atul Dev Sarmah in the presence of Gehlot on Friday.The DAIC is a centrally located state-of-the-art centre for quality research in socio-economic transformation and has been envisaged as a think-tank for preparing policy briefs.The MoU will facilitate and enhance research activities and policy formulation aimed at socio-economic transformation and sustainable development. The two organisations resolved to cooperate within the scope of their mandates and sphere of competence to work for these issues."The parties recognised benefits to be derived from increased collaboration, cooperation and interaction for further promotion and understanding of high performance in research training and organizing various programmes including conferences, seminars, symposia and lecture series," the ministry had said in a statement. PTI PLB DVDV