JNU organises award ceremony in honour of freedom fighters of Northeast

New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Friday organised an award ceremony in honour of freedom fighters of northeast and five students were felicitated, the varsity said.The NAMASTE Governor Acharya Award 2018 was organised by Special Centre for the Study of North East India, JNU."University education must be towards the service of society and the nation," said Governor of Nagaland PB Acharya, who was present at the event."Five awards will be given every year in honour of freedom fighters of the states of Northeast India in rotation," said Prof Bhagat Oinam, chairperson of the centre.The competition for the awards was based on the research works being carried out by students of the JNU on various issues and problems of the region.The five awardees were Aditya Bordalai, Gaithoilu Gangmei, Md Chingiz Khan, Munmi Pathak and Sikha Dutta in the honour of U Tirot Sing of Meghalaya, Rani Gaidinliu of Nagaland, Bir Tikendrajit Singh of Manipur, Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi of Assam and Pasaltha Khuangchera of Mizoram respectively."The acronym NAMASTE stands for N - North/Nagaland, A - Assam, M - Manipur/Mizoram/Meghalaya, A - Arunachal Pradesh, S - Sikkim, T - Tripura, and E - East," said the governor.He remarked the award is a way to encourage and inculcate competitive spirit among students working on Northeast. PTI SLB KJ