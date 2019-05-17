scorecardresearch
JNU student commits suicide in study room

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) A JNU student allegedly committed suicide Friday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a study room of the university, police said.They said they were informed about the incident around 11.30 am.The MA 2nd year student of the prestigious university was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, a senior police officer said.Police and crime team are at the spot and further details are awaited. PTI AMP SLB GJS GJS TIRTIR

