JNU yet to ascertain who ensured entry of RSS-affiliated outfit's rally in campus

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Almost a month after an RSS-affiliated outfit took out a rally in the JNU campus to campaign for a religious conclave by the VHP, the varsity Monday said it is yet to ascertain who ensured the entry of the rally inside the campus. The rally, held on December 5 last year by RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), had triggered a controversy as the university students' union filed a complaint with the vice-chancellor alleging that the event was organised without permission and the "security breach" had put at risk students' safety. "A committee has been formed to look into the matter and it is yet to submit its report. It is yet to ascertain how did the rally come into the campus early morning. Guidelines have been issued to security personnel after the incident," said Professor Chintamani Mahapatra, Rector-I of the varsity. He, however, did not divulge details about members of the committee. The varsity also rubbished the allegations of the student's union which had said that the varsity had spent close to Rs 13 lakh to host preachers Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Sadhguru. "It is statistical jugglery. The ONGC had also given Rs 8 lakh for (another) event of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The plan was not to promote religion but they spoke on issues that affect students and many students attended the lecture. Even the Dalai Lama, who is a spiritual guru, has come to the varsity. At that time, no one raised questions," said Professor Mahapatra. Officials said there were security arrangements made for the event which also require money. The varsity also announced it will be inviting Nobel laureates for a special lecture series as part of its golden jubilee celebrations which will go on during the whole year. A committee has been formed to decide the kind of programmes that can be held and there will be special lecture series apart from other programmes.