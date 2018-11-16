JNUSU alleges massive cut in library funds

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union Friday accused the varsity administration of cutting down library funds from Rs 8 crore to Rs 1.7 crore.In an "extraordinary" and "surprising move", the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration, through Rector and Librarian, have provided a detailed chart for privatisation of Dr B R Ambedkar Library through massive fund cuts - from Rs 8 crore to Rs 1.7 crore, the JNUSU said in a statement. "When members of the library and JNUSU representatives raised questions on such drastic cuts and asked why was the university not taking measures to ensure funds, Financial Officer Hiraman Tiwari said they did not have the authority to do so as the budgeting format had been changed by the UGC, and inter transfer of funds from one head to another is not possible," it said. The students body said due to the fund cut, auto renewal of e-journals, e-subscriptions like JSTOR, Sage Publications and others would not be renewed, signalling closure of research in the varsity from January. Rather than finding ways to keep these subscriptions alive, Rector, Librarian and others have openly asked the officials to communicate the same to the publishers, the JNUSU said."JNUSU is appalled and condemns the massive fund cuts and has told the committee that all stakeholders of the university should write to the Prime Minister and Vice Chancellor of JNU, who himself is a member of UGC, which has decided to stop the funds for the library, about the matter," the statement said. The JNU administration did not respond to calls or messages. PTI SLB SRY