JNUSU burns effigy of varsity's vice-chancellor

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union Thursday burnt an effigy of the varsity's vice-chancellor to condemn the "anti-student" prospectus. JNUSU members gathered in the varsity lawns and raised slogans like "JNU ki problems ka ek solution, JNU VC ka eviction" (The eviction of V-C is answer to all problems of the JNU). They had also called for a university strike and did not attend classes. The JNUSU members said they will be approaching the Delhi High Court against the admission process of the varsity. They claimed that Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar unilaterally increased the prospectus fees by 300 per cent, closed down BA lateral entry programme in School of Languages, and de-linked MPhil-PhD programme which was an integrated programme. They alleged that there has been a 300 per cent hike in the price of prospectus -- Rs 3,600 for the general category, Rs 2,700 for the OBC category and Rs 1,800 for SC and ST categories, and others. This year, the university will be conducting its entrance exams online, which will be held in May and the registration process will start on March 15. The students' union has been opposing the new system by calling it a "scam". PTI SLB SLB SNESNE