JNUSU calls for strike on Thursday against 'anti-student' prospectus

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has called for a strike on Thursday to condemn the "anti-student" prospectus released by the varsity, which is beginning its admission process for 2019-20 academic session from March 15. The vice-chancellor of the university unilaterally increased the prospectus fees by 300 per cent, closed down BA lateral entry programme in School of Languages, and de-linked MPhil-PhD programme which was an integrated programme, the students' union claimed on Wednesday. JNUSU members alleged that there has been a 300 per cent hike in the price of prospectus -- Rs 3,600 for the general category, Rs 2,700 for the OBC category and Rs 1,800 for SC and ST categories, and others. They have called for a university strike on Thursday and will be burning an effigy of Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. The members have warned the vice-chancellor to hold back the "anti-student" prospectus or else they will be forced to take matters into their hands.