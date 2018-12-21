JNUSU chief alleges his MPhil evaluation blocked by VC

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president N Sai Balaji Friday alleged his MPhil evaluation was blocked by the varsity's vice chancellor for allegedly raising "anti-Modi" slogans. According to a statement by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), its chief is at present facing two enquiries - one for raising "anti-Modi, anti-VC and anti-RSS" slogans outside an Academic Council meeting in the varsity. He is also facing enquiry for taking part in a march called by contractual workers in the varsity to celebrate the court's order for 'Equal Work, Equal Pay' and for opposing the JNU administration's online entrance scam, it said. Similarly, other activists and students have been facing harassment from the administration through false and politically-motivated cases, the students body alleged. "In JNU, the Modi government is trying to silence the voice of students by directly attacking the students representative, by blocking Balaji's MPhil evaluation," it said. The JNUSU also alleged that VC Jagadeesh Kumar, at the behest of the Modi government, has been torturing teachers with new notices slapped on them every other day. The varsity sources, however, said the academic activities of the JNUSU president will continue. He will continue to have access to library and hostel, attend classes and other things, but will not be allowed to access documents like marksheets, they said. Meanwhile, the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) condemned "the attempt of the JNU administration to block the MPhil evaluation of Balaji" on the grounds of a pending enquiry against him at the proctor's office. "This is clearly an overreach by the proctor's office and its misuse and instrumentalisation by the JNU administration to harass and target students who raise voice against their irrational and illegal actions," the JNUTA said. PTI SLB SRY