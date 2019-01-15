JNUSU members apprise Delhi Dy CM of 'systematic attack' on university under Modi govt

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University's students' union and teachers' association met Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday to apprise him of the "systematic attack on JNU under the Modi government and the current vice-chancellorship of M Jagadesh Kumar".The JNUSU said they discussed in detail all the regressive measures undertaken by the VC such as the scuttling of reservation, attack on GSCASH and gender justice, massive fund cuts particularly for the library, non-notification of the JNUSU, online examinations, bypassing of all democratic bodies, a coercive attendance policy etc.They sought the Delhi government's intervention in the affairs of the university.Meanwhile, JNUSU president N Sai Balaji met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav to apprise them of the "Young India Adhikar March" from the Red Fort to Parliament on February 7.Thousands of youngsters from across the country, under the aegis of the Young India National Coordination Committee, which came into existence with the coming together of more than 50 youth movements, student unions and organisations, will take out the march in the national capital to demand better educational facilities and jobs.On Monday, the JNUSU had submitted a letter to the VC, seeking an appointment with him, and had threatened to launch an agitation against him if he did not give in to their demands.The union has not been notified by the university administration, which has said election campaigning bills were not duly signed and were not submitted within the deadline recommended by the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines. PTI SLB RC