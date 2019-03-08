JNUSU moves HC against university decision of preventing them from discharging duties

/RNew Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Friday approached the Delhi High Court against the decision of varsity authorities not to notify the elected members and preventing them from carrying out their responsibilities towards students.The petition came up for hearing before Justice Yogesh Khanna who listed the matter for further hearing on March 11.JNUSU president N Sai Balaji and other office bearers, in the petition, said they are aggrieved by the "arbitrary and illegal acts" of the university and dean of students in illegally obstructing their participation in the various committees/councils set up under the JNU Act, 1966, statutes and ordinances citing the specious reason of non-issuance of the requisite notification.The petitioners are the elected office-bearers of the JNUSU for the academic year 2018-2019 and had won the elections conducted on September 14, 2018.The plea sought direction declaring the petitioners to be elected office bearers to JNUSU.It also sought to declare that the Dean of Students has no powers under the Lyngdoh Committee Recommendations to recognise/de-recognise/nullify the elections to JNUSU which are held annually at the university.The plea said that the authorities be directed to give wide publicity by publishing information regarding the newly elected office bearers of JNUSU on official notice boards and website. PTI SKV GVSGVS