JNUSU observes strike in solidarity with trade unions

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Tuesday began their two-day strike in solidarity with the nationwide strike called by central trade unions.The JNUSU said their strike was successful on day one despite an email by the JNU registrar to all students calling the JNUSU a group of "self-proclaimed leaders".Students rallied behind the union to ensure that the strike, which is also against a series of assaults by the administration on campus in the past three years, was a successful one, the JNUSU claimed.Students participated in the strike successfully, showing solidarity with workers and against the vice-chancellor's "lies and financial corruption", it added.The JNUSU is yet to be notified, with the administration saying proper bills of election expenditures are yet to be submitted. PTI SLB IJT