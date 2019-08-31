JNUSU polls: Show-cause notice issued to NSUI for Hardik Patel's presence at event

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The Congress-affiliated NSUI was issued a show-cause notice on Saturday by the JNU's election committee after Hardik Patel attended one of its poll events.The model code of conduct is in place currently for the upcoming Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls and according to the rules, no outsider can canvass for the parties.Sources said the JNU unit of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had sought permission to invite Patel, a Congress leader from Gujarat, for their "Mashal Juloos", but it was declined by the election committee.The party took out the "Mashal Juloos' from Ganga Dhaba to Chandrabhaga Hostel on the university campus on Saturday. The NSUI had even circulated invites for the event, which said it would be addressed by Patel.The first show-cause notice was issued to the party on Friday and it replied to it, saying it was not aware how Patel was present there, an election committee member said."The reply was not found to be satisfactory and we issued them a second show-cause notice on Saturday. They have to reply to it within the next 24 hours. If their reply is not found satisfactory, their nomination will be cancelled," he added.The poll committee member said the parties signed a declaration stating that they would not invite outsiders to canvas for them for the JNUSU polls."They (NSUI) have violated the declaration. In their reply to the notice, they said they were not aware about how he (Patel) came, but the event was held under the banner of the party and the organiser was responsible for it. Even the candidates of the party were present," he said.Meanwhile, Sunny Mehta, in charge of the JNU NSUI unit, said, "Hardik Patel was there to drink tea at one of the dhabas and he met us for just 20 seconds. He is friends with one of our members and just happened to be there. Many people from outside come to JNU."He said the party was doing well and this had scared the Left as well as the right-wing parties.The NSUI is only contesting the polls for the JNUSU president's post this time. Last year, it had fielded candidates for all the four posts.The JNUSU polls will be held on September 6 and the results will be declared on September 8. PTI SLB RC