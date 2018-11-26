JNUSU prez accuse guard of racism

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president N Sai Balaji accused a security guard of making derogatory and racist comments against him and submitted a complaint to varsity officials, including the university's vice-chancellor on Monday. Balaji said one Ramesh Pawar "passed a derogatory and racist remark, calling me and my community people racist and 'darpok'". "I toldhim I am a Telugu and what he said is shameful and completely racist," Balaji said in a written complaint submitted to the administration. He said the incident happened when he was asking another security guard whether the VC would come down to meet the teachers who are on a day-long hunger strike. Calling this "shameful" and "condemnable" he said, "This kind of insensitive and racism is given life on day-to-day basis. It's a failure of the security firm and JNU administration that racism is perpetuated in university by its employees." It's unfortunate that the firm which provides security services does not sensitise their employees and is only perpetuating racism and stereotyping by their failure, he said. "I immediately demand action be taken against him (the guard) and severe punishments be given. On behalf of JNUSU, we request JNU to sensitise the guards and other university employees," he added. PTI SLBHMB