JNUSU protests over closure of 24/7 varsity library

/R New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) protested at the varsity's library on Wednesday against the closure of the 24/7 library. The students' union had accused the varsity administration of cutting down library funds from Rs 8 crore to Rs 1.7 crore, a charge denied by the administration. The JNUSU staged a protest at the library, alleging that the students were not being allowed to take books outside the library. "JRF-NET (junior research fellowship-National Eligibility Test) exam is around the corner and the insensitivity of the librarian and the administration shows in the way they have reduced library budget by 80 per cent, and is continuously mismanaging and diverting funds for personal luxury," the JNUSU said. It had a word with the librarian about the closure of one of the reading halls and the denial of permission to take books outside. The students' union also had a meeting with her regarding the closure of 24X7 library through a decision taken at one of the meetings of the university's executive council."JNUSU gave the administration 24 hours to act on our solution. JNUSU warned the administration that it will not tolerate attack on JNU's Library," they said. The students' union will be protesting again on Thursday. PTI SLBHMB