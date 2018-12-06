JNUSU releases images of visitor's entry book stating 'Ram Mandir rally' as purpose for visit of ppl

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) The JNU Students Union (JNUSU) Thursday released images of the visitor's entry book stating "Ram Mandir rally" as a purpose of visit of certain people and accused the administration of providing a platform for such events on the campus.However, the varsity administration sources had on Wednesday said they are not aware of any such rally and a report has been sought from the Chief Security Officer. The top officials remained tight-lipped about the visitor's book and did not comment on whether permission was sought for the event or not. RSS-affiliated outfit Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM) on Wednesday took out a rally in the JNU campus to campaign for a religious conclave by the VHP on December 9, triggering a controversy as the university students union filed a complaint with the vice-chancellor alleging that the event was organised without permission and the "security breach" had put at risk students' safety.A video, shared by the JNUSU on Wednesday showed trucks, cars and motorcycles moving in the campus and campaigning for the upcoming 'dharma sansad' at the Ramlila Maidan, days before the start of the Winter Session of Parliament.The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), which had demanded that the government bring an ordinance to build a Ram temple at Ayodhya, is organising the conclave with an aim to put pressure on parties to address the issue."Look what JNU security wrote in their register..Ram Mandir rally! How can they say they don't know about the rally? This implies the administration is complicit with RSS/VHP in this communal hate mongering," JNUSU President N Sai Balaji said.The JNUSU, in its complaint to the vice chancellor, alleged that the rally was organised with saffron flags and communal slogans were raised which created an atmosphere of fear on campus. It demanded action against those who participated in the rally and also against the security officers, accusing them of laxity.Meanwhile, Balaji was also served a show-cause notice by the Chief Proctor's office for "using derogatory language against the vice chancellor in his speech while the Academic Council meeting was underway on Wednesday". PTI GJS KJKJKJ