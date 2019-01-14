JNUSU warns of agitation against VC

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has submitted a letter to the varsity's vice chancellor, seeking an appointment with him and have threatened to start an agitation against him if he does not give in to their demands.The union has submitted a letter to Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, seeking immediate appointment from him to discuss crucial issues of the university, they said."We, as elected representatives of the students, are seeking an appointment with the head of our institution to discuss violation of constitutionally mandated reservations, attack on gender justice through dismantling of GSCASH, the violation of JNU Act and statutes, bypassing of democratic decision-making bodies such as the Academic Council, that are happening under the tenure of the current VC," JNUSU said. They also said they want to discuss why the vice-chancellor "has done nothing" but brought about a "series of anti-student, anti-teacher, anti-worker policies" during his tenure."We seek to also discuss the complete mismanagement of University funds under his tenure. We have given the VC an ultimatum of a week to meet us otherwise we would be forced to start an agitation against him that shall culminate only on his removal from the post he his holding," it said in a statement.The union has not been notified by the administration which said that election campaigning bills were not duly signed and were not submitted within the deadline recommended by the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines PTI SLB SLB ABHABH