JNUTA says dean of School of Social Sciences cancelled board meeting at last moment

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association Tuesday said that the dean of the School of Social Sciences cancelled a meeting of its Board of Studies at the last moment.Members of the board have alleged that they are not being consulted by the dean, Professor Pradipta K Choudhury, before taking decisions relating to the school's functioning, JNUTA said in a statement.The Board of Studies is likely to convene a special meeting by the end of the week to discuss the issue. PTI SLB GVS