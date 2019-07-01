JNV-Dholpur student asked to take care of 5 trees on campus for thrashing classmate

Dholpur, Jul 1 (PTI) A Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya student here has been asked to look after five trees on the campus for three months as a punishment for beating up and injuring a classmate, officials said Monday. The JNV-Dholpur school committee had recommended that the Class 9 student be ousted from the school and be issued a transfer certificate (TC) for the January incident, but district collector Neha Giri did not approve of it. School principal K S Bghel said, "The school committee had recommended to issue transfer certificate (TC) to the student for his act. It was forwarded to the district collector sometime back for approval but she gave him a chance. She gave him the responsibility to look after five trees on the school campus for three months." The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya school management committee is headed by the district collector. "I felt that the student should be given a chance to improve himself. Issuing a TC would mean that he would be facing difficulties later in admission in other schools and it was the question of his education," the collector said."I asked the school authorities to give him the responsibility of five trees for at least three months to make him a responsible student. He will water and take special care of the trees on the school campus. Besides, he will have to contribute in maintaining cleanliness in the school," she said.The collector said this would develop a sense of responsibility in the student towards himself and the environment. PTI SDA TIRTIR