Joanna Lumley to again host 2019 BAFTA Film Awards

London, Jan 3 (PTI) Veteran actor Joanna Lumley is set to once again emcee The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards.The 72-year-old actor had become the first woman to host the award ceremony after she took over from Stephen Fry last year.The 2019 ceremony, to be held at the Royal Albert Hall on February 10, will also feature a special performance from Cirque de Soleil."We're delighted to be returning to the iconic Royal Albert Hall for the third year and collaborating again with Cirque du Soleil. "We're thrilled that Joanna has agreed to return as our host for a second year, she was fantastic and we're looking forward to the ceremony with her once again at the helm," Emma Baehr, Director of awards at BAFTA, said in a press release.The nominations for 72nd BAFTA Film Awards will be announced on January 9. PTI RB RB