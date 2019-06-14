Jobs in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science: Recent Campus Placement Drive Endorses the Upward Trend in Mumbai

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 14, 2019/PRNewswire/ --1 lakh per month internship offered for data scienceAccording to a recent report titled 'Emerging Jobs: India' , by LinkedIn, Data Scientist holds the 5th position amongst the top emerging jobs in India. At the recent campus recruitment drive, many jobs were offered in data science, artificial intelligence, business analytics, machine learning by top firms and start-ups at Aegis School of Data Science for the students of post graduate program in data science. Business analytics and big data in association with IBM endorses the upward trend and demand of talent in the said fields.Aegis School of Data Science campus placement drive phase-1 witnessed mixed of fortune 500 companies and start-ups ranging from fields like IT, fintech, finance, FMGC, market research, artificial intelligence with prominent companies like Johnson & Johnson, Neilsen, Reliance Retail, RBL Bank, Oppo Finance, Blue Dart, Uniphore, Atos Syntel, Hexaware, Neewee, Bajaao.com and many more.Campus placement drive phase-1 highlights:Highest package: 22 lakhsAverage package: 14.25 lakhsInternship offer: 1 lakhNumber of offers: 75Number of companies: 27As of today, about 80 percent of the world's leading organizations consider data science as an important aspect of their operations, especially those who are keen to strengthen and protect their data.With the rise in competition, data scientists are being recruited to analyse data and to build data products. Their demand has increased exponentially over the past decade and is only poised to grow further which makes it a lucrative career."We love coming back to Aegis School of Data Science. Here we find a great mix of experience and youth who have learnt the art of data from one of the best in the industry. This years' experience was great and we hope the selected candidates will bring further glory to their Alma Mater," shared Suyog Joshi, Co-Founder & CEO, Neewee."We had taken two people last year as well and the experience is really good and based on that we have come together this year with little more expectations in data analytics and engineering and other analytics profile and so far it is going well and we have identified candidates from Aegis. Overall, it is a very good experience," said Arundhati Kshirsagar, Head - Retail Analytics, Reliance Retail.Dr Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Dean, Aegis School of Data Science commented, "Aegis is primarily committed to create professionals in the field of data science with hands-on capability to address issues of decision process in the corporates. The placement programme is envisaged to cater to the growing demand of data science professionals for competitive and transforming data-driven organisations for better effectiveness."Bhupesh Daheria, CEO, Aegis School of Data Science congratulated by saying, "We congratulate all the successful candidates and wish them good luck for their journey in data Science and AI. We are glad to see the overwhelming response from the recruiters for hiring the data science talent who not only can use statistic but also various AI techniques like Machine learning, deep learning, NLP and computer vision for making sense out of the data for better decision making.""At the campus placement drive this year we found companies evaluating the candidates on their deeper understanding of subjects, and not just tools related knowledge and skills. At Aegis, fundamentals are the focus, and that has positively impacted the placement percentage," expressed Dr. Vinay Kulkarni, Director, Aegis School of Data Science.About Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security, Blockchain and Telecom: Aegis is a leading higher education institute offering programs in exponential technologies like Data Science, AI, Machine learning, deep learning, cyber Security, blockchain etc. based in Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore. Aegis was founded in the year 2002 with support from Bharti Airtel to develop cross functional technology leaders. In 2015, Aegis and IBM collaborated to launch, India first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics and Big Data and later-on launching PGP in Cyber Security; PGP in Applied AI; PGP in Blockchain, PGP in Full Stack Development. Aegis also has collaborated with NVIDA DLI for developing skill in applied AI and Deep Learning in India.Aegis has the largest pool of talent having experience ranging from 0 to 30 years studying full time and Executive weekend PGP Data science. Aegis has one of the best course curriculum, providing exposure to a wide range of fields, technologies and tools like Data Science, Business Analytics, Big Data, Statistics, Linear Algebra, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, ML over Microsoft Azure, ML over AWS, Visualization, R, Python, Google Tensorflow, Qlik sense, Tableau, Hadoop, Spark, SQL, IBM SPSS, IBM Watson, IBM Cognos BI, Marketing Analytics, Financial Analytics, People Analytics, Social Media Analytics, Operations Analytics and many more. Participants work on real life project from industry, multiple portfolio projects and a capstone project. For more information, please visit www.aegis.edu.in & www.mUniversity.mobi/aegisSource: Aegis School of Business PWRPWR