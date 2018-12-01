Jodhpur court directs police to file FIR against Dorsey

Jodhpur, Dec 1 (PTI) A Rajasthan court has directed the police to register an FIR against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and begin an investigation for allegedly "hurting sentiments" of the Brahmin community. The metropolitan magistrate's court in Jodhpur gave these directions while allowing a petition moved by a right-wing group. Rajkumar Sharma, vice-president of the Vipra Foundation's youth wing, had moved the petition on November 22 against Dorsey for allegedly "hurting sentiments" of the Brahmin community on the microblogging platform. Dorsey had posted a picture on his Twitter account, where he is posing with a poster carrying a message: 'Smash Bahminical Patriarchy', said petitioner's counsel, H M Saraswat. "We had moved this petition under Sections 295 A, 500, 120 B and other appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for registration of case against Dorsey," Saraswat said, adding that the court had allowed the petition and directed the police to register the FIR and begin investigation. PTI CORRHMB