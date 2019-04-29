Jodhpur, from where CM Gehlot's son is contesting, records 68.40 pc voting

Jodhpur, Apr 29 (PTI) A voter turnout of 68.40 percent was recorded in the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat, from where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav is making electoral debut and is up against Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, amid some reports of violence and EVM glitches, officials said.They said the polling percentage was 6.18 percent more than what was recorded in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, and voters, especially the youth and first-time ones, in all the eight assembly segments came out in large numbers despite a blistering sun.Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that state's ruling Congress "misused" its power in influencing the voting. They claimed that the polling was deliberately slowed down at some booths where BJP voters have traditionally outnumbered their rivals.BJP candidate Shekhawat alleged that he received complaints about Congress leaders and workers "constantly attempting to influence the polling"."I stopped vehicles belonging to the Congress from entering into the polling booths," he said.In one such incident, a vehicle bearing the stickers of the Congress candidate, attempted to enter a polling booth in Bhadwasia area, and was confronted by Shekhawat, a purported video of the incident shows. Congress nominee Vaibahv Gehlot was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.Altercations between Congress and BJP workers were reported some booths: one at a polytechnic college in Sardarpura constituency, another in Beru village in Soorsagar constituency and two in Pokaran, sources said. Also workers of the two parties entered into a clash at Heerpura of the Raniwarai constituency after the polling was over. They also had a scuffle at Raniwara's Gang and Jalera villages. A person got his hand fractured but his party affiliation was not immediately clear, officials said.They said the two candidates and poll personnel tried to mitigate the situation. Sporadic incidents of EVM unit breakdown was reported from the district throughout the day, affecting the polling. An EVM breakdown unit breakdown was reported at booth no. 187 in Soorsagar constituency which held up polling for over two hours and some voters returned without casting the ballots.Deputy District Election officer M L Nehra said that there were 20 incidents of EVM unit breakdown but he claimed that all of them were addressed swiftly and polling was not affected for any significant duration.Incidents of violence were also reported form Pali and Jalore constituencies, which recorded 61.59% and 65.44%, respectively. The vehicle of Congress candidate Ratan Dewasi was allegedly attacked by some unidentified persons, injuring the driver, officials said. An official at booth no 113 in Sirohi's Saroopganj was replaced after complaint from workers of a party that he was "influencing" voters in favour of another party.Incidents of violence were also reported from Pali constituency, but were taken care of by the administration. PTI COR TIRTIR