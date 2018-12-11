Jodie Foster to direct, star in remake of 'Woman at War'

Los Angeles, Dec 11 (PTI) Actor Jodie Foster is set to star in and direct the English-language remake of Icelandic thriller "Woman at War".The original film, directed by Benedikt Erlingsson, is Iceland's official entry for best foreign film category at the upcoming Academy Awards, set to be held in February next year, reported Deadline.The story follows Halla, a genial middle-aged music teacher hiding a secret life as an outlaw environmental activist with a grudge against the local aluminium industry despoiling the pristine Highlands nearby.She escalates her one-woman campaign of sabotage when an unexpected letter arrives with news: her adoption application has been approved and a baby girl is awaiting her. The new take will shift the action to the American West.Foster will take on the role of the protagonist. The 56-year-old actor will also co-produce the project."This movie thrilled me beyond words. I am so excited to helm a new American imagining of this relevant, beautiful, inspiring story. The character of Halla is a warrior for the planet, a strong woman who risks it all to do the right thing. But not without some serious mishaps along the way," Foster said.Slot Machine, the banner behind the original feature, will also produce the new film as a joint venture with Fosters Egg Pictures. PTI RB RB