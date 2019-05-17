Jodie Foster's mother Evelyn dies at 90

Los Angeles, May 17 (PTI) Evelyn "Brandy" Foster, mother and manager of actor Jodie Foster, has died. She was 90.According to Variety, Evelyn passed away on May 13 at her Los Angeles home from complications related to dementia."Evelyn was without a doubt the strongest person her family has ever met, a champion, a fighter, full of fire and love. No one could beat her style, all five feet tall with naturally 'corkscrew' hair. Her family will remember those dimple smiles and big hugs and well-placed four-letter words. No one messed with Nana, an original like no other. May she live in all of us forever," her family said in a statement.Apart from her daughter Jodie, Evelyn managed her son Buddy Foster's career as well. He featured in the 1968-71 CBS series "Mayberry RFD". She is also survived by daughters Lucinda and Constance. PTI SHDSHD