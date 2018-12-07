Jodie Whittaker confirms return for 'Doctor Who' season 12

Los Angeles, Dec 7 (PTI) Actor Jodie Whittaker has confirmed she will be returning for another season of "Doctor Who". Whittaker is the first female Time Lord in the history of the cult sci-fi series. "I really can't wait to step back in and get to work again. It's such an incredible role. It's been an extraordinary journey so far and I'm not quite ready to hand it over yet," Whittaker told The Hollywood Reporter. The 11th season of "Doctor Who" will end on Sunday, with the show returning for a New Year's Day special. Season 12 is expected to start shooting in early 2019. PTI SHDSHD